Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 17,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 10,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

