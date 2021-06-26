Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northern Trust by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

