Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $74,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.