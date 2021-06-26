Northern Trust Corp Buys 252,842 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $74,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

