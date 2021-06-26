Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.21% of Bilibili worth $70,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after buying an additional 165,612 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.