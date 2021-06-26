Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $71,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.67 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

