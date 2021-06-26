Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $69,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

