Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,540 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $73,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $43,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLI. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI opened at $104.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

