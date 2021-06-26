Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,879 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.47% of SailPoint Technologies worth $68,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3,797.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

