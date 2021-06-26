Northern Trust Corp Sells 75,243 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,243 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $76,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $77.50 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.