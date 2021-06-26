Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

NTNX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

