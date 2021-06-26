Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,677,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

