Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

