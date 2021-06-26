O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 929.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.