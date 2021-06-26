O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 479,378 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,558. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

