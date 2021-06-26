Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Head-To-Head Review

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ocado Group and Chiyoda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $2.99 billion 6.96 -$161.43 million ($0.45) -124.82 Chiyoda $3.54 billion 0.27 $111.72 million N/A N/A

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocado Group and Chiyoda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ocado Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda 0.52% 6.65% 0.40%

Summary

Chiyoda beats Ocado Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. It also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resource, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

