Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella Sells 10,000 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Uday Kompella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62.

On Monday, May 3rd, Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Uday Kompella sold 20,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $231,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.35 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

