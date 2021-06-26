Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 1,856,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,043. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

