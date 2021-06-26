OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417,052 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $128,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OneMain by 208.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

OMF opened at $61.44 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

