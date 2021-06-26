Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $85.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.62.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

