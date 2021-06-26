Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives €12.77 Average PT from Analysts

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.77 ($15.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of EPA:ORA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.61 ($11.30). 6,036,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.36.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

