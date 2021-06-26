Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

