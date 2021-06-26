Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 321,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,313 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.65. 2,532,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

