Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.65. 2,532,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,438. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.