Ouster (NYSE:OUST) & International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Financial Analysis

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ouster alerts:

This table compares Ouster and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster N/A N/A N/A International Baler 3.26% 3.71% 3.09%

84.1% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ouster and International Baler’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A International Baler $8.99 million 1.28 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ouster and International Baler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00 International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

International Baler beats Ouster on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

International Baler Company Profile

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber. It also provides accessory equipment comprising conveyors, which carry waste from floor level to the top of horizontal balers; extended hoppers on such balers; rufflers, which break up material; electronic start/stop controls; hydraulic oil coolers and cleaners; fluffers; bale tying machines; and plastic bottle piercers, as well as service and repair work to general purpose and specialty balers. The company sells its products to waste producing retailers, manufacturing and fabricating plants, bulk material producers, solid waste recycling facilities, manufacturers of synthetic rubber and polymers, plastic and paper recycling facilities, textile and paper mills, power generating facilities, cotton gins, supermarkets and other retail outlets, and municipalities. In addition, the company markets its products through sales force, manufacturer's representatives, and dealers in the United States, Europe, the Far East, South America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Waste Technology Corporation and changed its name to International Baler Corporation in March 2009. International Baler Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. International Baler Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate of Leland E. Boren.

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.