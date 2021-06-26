Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

