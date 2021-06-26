Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $953,040. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,214. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,958.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.