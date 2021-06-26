Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

NYSE:OXM opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,958.60 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.96. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $953,040 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

