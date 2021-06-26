PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $275,778.36 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PD stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $31,991,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

