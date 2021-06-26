PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $275,778.36 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PD stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
