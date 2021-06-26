Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

NYSE:PAM opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.55. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

