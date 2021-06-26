Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,470 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 989.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,636 shares of company stock valued at $450,331. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWBI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

