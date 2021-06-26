Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

