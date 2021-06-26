Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.