Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $551,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $374,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $2,347,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 48.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,927 shares of company stock valued at $116,383,127 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $379.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

