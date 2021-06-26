Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $608,000 Holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Franklin Financial Services worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRAF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

