Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $125,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

