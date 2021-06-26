Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 435.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

