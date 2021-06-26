Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,015,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

