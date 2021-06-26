Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.71. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 543,318 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

