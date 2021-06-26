Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.90-2.05 EPS.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

