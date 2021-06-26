Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

