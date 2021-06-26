Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $115.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $106.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

