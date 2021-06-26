PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 3,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,587,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

