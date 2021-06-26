PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

