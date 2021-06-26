PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 70,025 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,488,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.