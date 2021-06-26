PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1 Million in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCRU. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,800,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $999,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.