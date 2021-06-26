PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $85,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $343,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,496,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BLTS stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.