PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

DHCAU opened at $9.97 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

