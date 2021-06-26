PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 51.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,294 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $765,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.