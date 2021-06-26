Peel Hunt Trims Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Target Price to GBX 420

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Manolete Partners from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241. The company has a market cap of £99.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. Manolete Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Leigh of Hurley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.